After Metro extension, Ajit Pawar brings up Purandar airport issue

Pune: Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has taken up the issue of Purandar airport with authorities, villagers and MLAs, and has vowed to drive the project forward. Pawar has assured that the work on the international airport will commence soon, and it is a high-priority project for Pune district and its growth in the future.

(HT)

“The issue of a new Pune airport at Purandar is being debated; one viewpoint favours building the airport on one side of the proposed site, while the other favours building it on the opposite side. We are now verifying all of the permissions we have received from the appropriate authorities. Furthermore, the views and recommendations of local MLA Sanjay Jagtap on the airport-related issue differ. And, while my political views differ from those of Jagtap, still for the better future of Pune we will be working towards having an international airport for Pune. It is necessary that the work of this international airport starts as soon as possible,” said Pawar while interacting with media on Tuesday at the Council Hall.

Pawar said that earlier land in Khed was discussed as a potential site for the Pune international airport.

“At the end of the discussion, we are not the ones who give the clearance to the land, and it is the Ministry of Civil Aviation that decides the place. We already have an airport at Lohegaon which is of the Indian Air Force, they also have their regular activities and training programmes. So, it is necessary to check all these important things. Though I was in the Opposition last year, I would like to assure Punekars that we will be working on all the pending infrastructural and big projects related to Pune district,” Pawar added.

A study conducted by retired Air Force officers has revealed that the new location proposed to the government is suitable economically and geographically.

