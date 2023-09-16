Pune dist continues to witness spike in cases

PUNE: Pune district continues to witness a surge in lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases amongst the cattle population. LSD instances have been recorded from all tehsils in the district, with 105 deaths and 2,850 cases since April 1 this year, according to officials.

Following the spike in cases, the Pune Zilla Parishad has asked all Gram Panchayats in the district to conduct vector-borne disease control and prevention activities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district had started reporting sporadic cases of LSD in April and, by August 27, around 35 deaths and 1,284 LSD cases were recorded.

However, in the past three weeks alone (August 28-Septemper 15), 70 deaths and 1,566 infections have been reported in Pune district, said the Animal Husbandry officials.

Following the spike in cases, the Pune Zilla Parishad has asked all Gram Panchayats in the district to conduct vector-borne disease control and prevention activities.

Due to LSD cases, on August 30, Pune district was declared as an affected area as per the Prevention and Control of Animal Infections and Communicable Diseases Act 2009. Additionally, the district administration had declared Pune district as a ‘containment zone’ along with the restriction on the transportation and sale of animals from affected areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishnu Garje, district animal husbandry officer said the cases have increased since August, but the situation is under control.

“Following the surge in cases we have been asked to conduct immunisation and isolate and treat infected cattle to prevent the spread of infection. Currently, the LSD cases are reported from the entire district, and almost all the tehsils,” he said.

Pune district has a population of 8.46 lakh cattle. Last year the entire eligible cattle population was immunised for LSD and this year, since July 98.5 per cent of the cattle population have been vaccinated in the district.

Garje further informed as a prevention measure for LSD the Pune Zilla Parishad has also focused on controlling the disease by eliminating the vector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Gram Panchayats and other departments have been asked to conduct the vector-borne disease control programme across the district. This will benefit to prevent the spread of LSD infection and other vector-borne disease cases in the district,” he said.

LSD is a contagious viral infection that affects cattle and causes fever, and nodules on the skin, and also leads to death. It is a vector-borne disease that primarily spreads among animals by biting insects, such as mosquitoes and biting flies.