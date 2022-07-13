Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials.

According to the health officials, 912 more Covid cases were reported in Pune district. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the report from BJ Medical College, Pune confirmed two patients of BA.4 and four of BA.5 in the state.

“Three patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant. Samples from Pune, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts collected between May 31 and July 5 were tested. Patients with the said variants were from this lot and all have recovered in home isolation. Detailed epidemiological investigation is underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 79, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 32,” said Dr Awate.

So far, 1,475,061 Covid cases have been reported in the district. Of these, 1,448,098 patients recovered.

Across Maharashtra, 2,882 patients were discharged till Tuesday. Around 7,842,090 Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery till Tuesday. Recovery rate in the state is 97.93%. There were 2,435 new Covid cases in the state till Tuesday. And 13 Covid deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate is 1.84%.

Of the 82,441,476 laboratory samples 8,007,648 have been tested positive (09.71%) till Tuesday across Maharashtra.