Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials.
According to the health officials, 912 more Covid cases were reported in Pune district. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that the report from BJ Medical College, Pune confirmed two patients of BA.4 and four of BA.5 in the state.
“Three patients have been found with BA.2.75 variant. Samples from Pune, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts collected between May 31 and July 5 were tested. Patients with the said variants were from this lot and all have recovered in home isolation. Detailed epidemiological investigation is underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 79, and that of BA.2.75 patients to 32,” said Dr Awate.
So far, 1,475,061 Covid cases have been reported in the district. Of these, 1,448,098 patients recovered.
Across Maharashtra, 2,882 patients were discharged till Tuesday. Around 7,842,090 Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery till Tuesday. Recovery rate in the state is 97.93%. There were 2,435 new Covid cases in the state till Tuesday. And 13 Covid deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate is 1.84%.
Of the 82,441,476 laboratory samples 8,007,648 have been tested positive (09.71%) till Tuesday across Maharashtra.
Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy
The Ludhiana police have booked aka Sona, Sandeep Singh Kahlon, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30 had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala's murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon.
One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
A 52-year-old construction labourer, Laxman Mathi, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died
Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief
UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has directed officials to introduce an online system to maintain a record of transformers brought to the workshops for repair. Devraj issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Aliganj here on Tuesday. Later, he visited a one-time settlement scheme camp in Barabanki and interacted with consumers.
Mentally challenged man bludgeoned to death by brother in Amritsar village
A 24-year-old mentally challenged man was bludgeoned to death by Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu's elder brother over a trivial issue at Kuttiwala village, 15 kms from the Amritsar district headquarters, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu, and the accused is his aka Kanta, brother Kulwant Singh. Police said the incident, which took place on May 29, came to light on Monday following a tip-off.
‘Demolition man’ Shrikar Pardeshi appointed as secretary at Dy CM office
2001 batch IAS officer, Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who was credited with slew of progressive measures that changed the face of public transport body PMPML and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the secretary at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office. While CMO has two secretaries, DCM office has one secretary.
