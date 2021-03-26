Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist sees 7,147 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths
pune news

Pune dist sees 7,147 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported a spike with 7,147 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Pune district reported a spike with 7,147 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Ten deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, with six in Pune rural, three in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 258,728 cases and 4,693 deaths till Thursday whereas PCMC has reported 126,376 cases and 1,362 virus deaths. Pune rural has reported 116,436 cases and 2,200 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 501,540 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 440,896 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,304 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 52,340 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 17,019 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 2,300,056 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 87.2%.

Across Maharashtra, 36,902 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 112 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two senior citizens killed in separate accidents

18-year old attacked after refusing to give money for drugs

Bharat Bandh fails to evoke any response in Pune

Space reserved for amenities used for garbage dumping on Baner-Pashan link road

The state health department stated that of 19,035,439 laboratory samples, 2,637,735 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 13.86% patients till Thursday.

Currently 1,429,998 people are in home quarantine and 14,578 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP