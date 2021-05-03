Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist sees 7,718 fresh cases, 10 Covid deaths
Pune dist sees 7,718 fresh cases, 10 Covid deaths

Pune district, on Monday, reported 7,718 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 Covid-related deaths, both over a 24- hour period, as per the state health department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Pune district, on Monday, reported 7,718 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 Covid-related deaths, both over a 24- hour period, as per the state health department.

Of the 10 deaths reported in the district, three deaths were in Pune rural and seven in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No deaths were reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

In the Pune district there are a total of 8,72,617 Covid cases, of which 7,53,928 patients have recovered. The death toll in the district stands at,774 deaths. Presently, there are 1,08,915 active cases in Pune district.

PMC has so far reported 4,42,111 Covid cases and 5,670 deaths as of Monday. Whereas PCMC has reported 2,12,177 cases so far and a total of 1,566 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 2,18,329 total cases so far and 2,521 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state gealth department, 59,500 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 40,41,158. The recovery rate in the state is 84.7%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 39,08,491 people are in home quarantine and 28,593 people are in institutional quarantine.

