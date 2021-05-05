Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune dist sees 9,084 fresh Covid cases, 93 deaths
Pune: Pune district, on Wednesday, recorded 9,084 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours and 93 Covid-related deaths as per the state health department
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Pune: Pune district, on Wednesday, recorded 9,084 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours and 93 Covid-related deaths as per the state health department.

Of the 93 deaths reported in the district, 33 deaths were in Pune rural and 59 in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). One death was reported in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 889,629 Covid cases, of which, 765,455 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 9,920 deaths in the district. At present, there are 114,254 active cases in Pune district.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 448,504 Covid cases and 5,754 deaths till Wednesday. Whereas PCMC has reported 215,955 cases so far, and a total of 1,527 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 2,25,170 total cases so far and 2,582 deaths due to Covid.

