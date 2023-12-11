Pune district admin assures speedy compensation to those affected by Pavana dam project

The Pavana Dharangrasta Kruti Samiti (PDKS) members and farmers affected by the Pavana dam project temporarily called off the protest after the district administration assured to speed up the compensation process.

Following this the district administration officials visited the location and assured in writing to provide the compensation after which the protest was called off. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Over 500 farmer families, including women and children affected by the project on Monday went on an indefinite protest over their long pending demand for rehabilitation, compensation and government jobs for one member of the family.

The group Pavana PDKS had threatened to stop the water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad from Pavana dam as a mark of protest. Following this the district administration officials visited the location and assured in writing to provide the compensation after which the protest was called off.

Laxman Kale, secretary of PDKS, said, we have decided to call off the protest and demanded a written assurance.

“The tehsildar and other team members had come to the spot of protest to counsel the protestors. They have agreed to start the process of providing land parcels in compensation for the land acquired for the dam project. If in case they don’t start the process we will again start the protest and stop the water. However, there has been no assurance about our demand to provide government jobs for one member of the affected family,” he said.’

As per the protestors, a total of 19 villages were affected by the Pavana dam, built in 1972 and a total of around 5,926 acres of land was acquired.

It has been over five decades the affected families have been fighting for their rights but to no avail.

“If they don’t provide compensation and rehabilitation to all of us we will start an indefinite protest again. We have been running from pillar to post for so many years. The administration and government should have some sympathy towards us,” said a protestor.

Vikram Deshmukh, tehsildar of Maval Tehsil, said, the main demand of the protestors is to give land for their rehabilitation.

“We discussed with the protesters and they have demanded four acres of land. Currently, we don’t have enough land in Pavana due to which we are considering two acres of land inside Pavana and two acres of land outside Pavana for the eligible beneficiaries. The proposal for the same will be sent to the government,” he said.

