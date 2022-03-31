Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule

PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule.

The order states, “As per Motor Vehicle Act, all persons above four years of age, pillion rider or rider will have to wear a helmet. All people from government, non-government, municipal corporations, municipality, city council, schools, colleges, and government staff should follow the rule as their prime duty.

Those who disobey will be penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, Section 121. According to the order, about 62% of accident victims die because of head injuries. Helmets can save lives in 80% of cases

Deshmukh said, “We are also asking all the government officials to follow the helmet rule as we want to create awareness regarding importance of wearing a helmet and also lead by example. It is happening in all the districts.

In January and February 2022, a total of 60,000 bikers, who were found riding two-wheelers without helmets have been slapped with a fine of ₹3.31 crore.

Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected ₹90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.

