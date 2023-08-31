Take steps to curb accidents at 63 black spots: Pune district collector

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered all the stakeholders responsible for Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations to work together and conduct a joint survey to reduce fatalities at 63 black spots on roads across the district. These black spots have been identified at Dukkar Khind, Mundhwa Railway Bridge, Katraj Chowk, Dari Pool, New Katraj tunnel, IBM Company, Ravidarshan 15, Tata Garden Chowk, Kharadi Bypass etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The collector has further ordered the accident spots to be studied and analysed in detail by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner, municipal council CEO’s, regional transport office (RTO) and public work department as part of road safety measures to be taken on a long-term basis.

Deshmukh issued the orders after he took a review meeting on road safety organised by the road safety committee on Wednesday.

Deshmukh told the officials that the number of road accidents in the district had gone up by 113 per cent involving two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

“The necessary directions have been issued to make roads safe for all commuters. The percentage of accidents in the city is high and we have taken a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground and necessary measures have been taken,” said Deshmukh.

Vijay Kumar Magar, DCP (traffic ), said, “Based on the directions of the district administration, action will be taken and black spot analysis will be done on priority. We have already carried out a study by experts but will do more value additions based on the inputs.”

According to officials, the district collector has urged the administration to strictly enforce helmet rules to bring down the rising number of accidents in the district.

The district collector pointed out that sustained efforts had resulted in an accident reduction rate at Navale bridge, Pune-Ahmednagar and Pune-Solapur highway.

The directions include the finalisation of ambulance spots near blackspots, preparation of an accident management plan to carry accident victims to the hospitals during golden hour, ideation and implementation of short and long-term plans to bring down the number of accidents at the vulnerable spots, fixing of rumblers, thermoplastic road markings, information boards, fixing road dividers, blinkers and reflectors. The district collector further mooted an independent survey of all black spots by experts and suggested remedial measures to make them safe for commuters.