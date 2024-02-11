Pune district collector reviews security at EVM strong room in Koregaon Park

District collector Suhas Diwase on Saturday took a review of the security arrangements at Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) godown in Koregaon Park. Dr Diwase also took details on CCTV, power supply, anti fire measures and maintenance and updation of official registers kept at the venue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Diwase’s visit assumes significance in the wake of an EVM theft incident reported in the district recently after which a sub-divisional officer, tehsildar and sub-divisional police officer were suspended.

The incident led to the Election Commission of India directing Maharashtra’s chief secretary to seek an explanation from the Pune district collector and superintendent of police for failing to maintain the security protocols for the strongroom where the EVMs were stored.

Diwase who was accompanied by several other officers said, “The guidelines of ECI must be followed in letter and spirit. A joint training programme involving police administration and revenue department of the security of EVM’s will be undertaken.”

“Every visitor to the godown must be registered in the visitors book and necessary facilities must be provided to the security men at the godown. Their number should be increasing in the number of security men depending on the need and security must be stepped up around the strongroom and new measures must be formulated ,” he said.

On Sunday, the police commissioner in his order asked all the night patrol duty officers ranging from deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and police inspectors on duty to inspect Koregaon Park EVM godown, make an entry in the official register and inform the control room about their visit and observations.

The district collector also took stock of polling booths at Sant Gadge Maharaj School at Koregaon Park and Saint Meera’s Girls High School under Pune Cantonment legislative assembly constituency.