District Collector writes to PMC to resolve complaints received from CMO urgently

PUNE: As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not addressing the complaints received by the chief minister’s office (CMO), the Pune district collector has written to the civic body, instructing it to resolve the complaints on priority. Following receipt of the letter from the district collector’s office, the PMC additional commissioner has written a letter to all heads of departments, directing them to address all the pending complaints immediately.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had started a special cell at the Mantralaya to solve the problems of the common people. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade on Tuesday wrote to all heads of departments of the PMC, saying, “Despite getting complaints from the CMO, some departments are not acting on them. As the PMC is not addressing the pending issues, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has written a letter to the municipal commissioner and instructed that the complaints be resolved urgently.”

“All department heads should ensure that the complaints received from the CMO are addressed immediately and that there is no negligence or delay in this,” Binwade wrote.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had started a special cell at the Mantralaya to solve the problems of the common people. While citizens are lodging complaints with the cell, the same are being forwarded to the concerned district collector’s office for immediate action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}