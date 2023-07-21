Mock drills held in Khed to assess flood preparedness

PUNE The district health department and Pune Rural Police conducted a mock drill on Thursday as part of assessing flood and landslide preparedness. More such mock drills will be organised in other parts of the district as per the instructions of Pune Zilla Parishad.

All the government departments related to disaster management will participate in the exercise, to check their preparedness, said officials.

According to Dr Indira Parkhe, tehsil health officer (THO) of Khed, the mock drill was held in Shel Pimpalgaon village on the Bhima-Bhama river Sangam to check preparedness to handle the flood situation. The health department and the police officials from Chakan police station were part of the drill.

“The drill was conducted here as it is vulnerable to flood situations. During the drill, a person was rescued and was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Later, an ambulance was called and the dummy patient was taken to the primary health centre of Shel Pimpalgaon. Due to the heavy rain alert in coming days, the mock drill was conducted,” she said.

Following the landslide tragedy in Irshalwadi village in Raigad district on Wednesday night the Pune district is on an alert.

The administration has prepared a tehsil-wise list of villages vulnerable to flood and landslide in the district. There are 107 villages in the district identified by ZP Pune as vulnerable to flood and landslide, said officials.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of ZP, Pune, said, the team has made arrangements to handle untoward natural disasters like floods and landslides.

“The health department is conducting mock drills and adequate arrangements to treat patients in such incidents have been made. The disaster management team is keeping a close eye on vulnerable locations and villages,” he said.

The team of district disaster management on Thursday visited 23 villages in Pune district which are prone to landslides and floods.

The visit was conducted in tehsils like Bhor, Maval, Mulshi, Velha and Pune amongst others to check the situation.

At the tehsil level in these locations no sign of alert or danger was found during the visit,” said a senior official from district disaster management.