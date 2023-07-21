Pune records 100mm rain deficit, ghat areas sees 4-digit rainfall

Pune: While the ghat areas in Pune district have reported rainfall in four digits, lack of strong spells has left the city facing a deficit of over 100mm in this monsoon season.

A woman washing cloth near Pavana river on Thursday. While the ghat areas in Pune district have reported rainfall in four digits, lack of strong spells has left the city facing a deficit of over 100mm in this monsoon season. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, areas, including Tamhini, Lonavla and Bhimashankar, have received rainfall in 4 digits. Good rains at these catchment areas are necessary for dam water storage. Heavy rainfall in these catchment areas in the last 2-3 days has increased the water level of dams in the Bhima river basin, according to the irrigation department officials. According to the data, the water level in Khadakwasla dam has risen from 48.31 per cent to 55.55 percent in the last 24 hours. Similarly, all dams under the Khadakwasla cluster, and Mulshi and Pavana dams have recorded significant rise in water levels.

However, the rainfall deficit continues in city areas.

IMD data shows that Pune received 161.9mm rainfall between June 1 and July 20. It is 104.9mm less than normal rainfall, said Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although there are indications of rainfall activity in Pune, the city is expected to receive light rainfall, which means there will be no significant difference in rainfall deficit, said experts.

Red, Orange alert continues for Pune till July 23

A low-pressure area has formed over northewest Bay of Bengal and adjacent Odisha on Thursday and the monsoon trough active. These weather indications forecast rainfall activity in Maharashtra. As per the latest warning issued by the weather department, Pune will experience very heavy rainfall in isolated ghat areas for the next 24 hours, and a red alert is issued. An orange alert is issued for 48 hours after July 21, said KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON