Don’t introduce water cuts immediately: Chandrakant Patil to PMC

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not to immediately introduce the once-a-week water cuts without first analysing their impact on water supply.

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not to immediately introduce the once-a-week water cuts (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil said, “There is no need to immediately introduce the once-a-week water cuts. The PMC should carry out a proper analysis of the water cuts first. The PMC should prepare a plan within a week and present it. The policy decision will be taken thereafter.”

Patil was present at the Khadakwasla Dam Canal Committee meeting held on Wednesday. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar; district collector Rajesh Deshmukh; MP Vandana Chavan; and MLAs Dattatray Bharne, Madhuri Misal, Rahul Kul, Bhimrao Tapkir, Ravindra Dhangekar, Sanjay Jagtap and Ashok Pawar were also present at the meeting.

Some PMC officials said during the meeting that water supply typically gets disturbed for two to three days after water cuts. “Looking at the existing water storage in the dams, it should be enough till mid-July. If the PMC imposes water cuts once a week, we will be able to manage the water supply till mid-August,” a PMC official said on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil said, “After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the Maharashtra government discussed the issue in the cabinet meeting. The state government is planning to import fodder from other states to manage cattle feed.”

After the IMD predicted less-than-normal rainfall due to the El Nino effect, the state government asked urban bodies to use existing water judiciously to make it last till August. The state government instructed the PMC to carry out proper planning of the existing water stock and ensure adequate supply of water till August.

Also at the meeting, elected representatives from rural areas demanded water supply for agricultural purposes. Patil said that he had given permission to the irrigation department to release water for the rural areas between May 1 and 15, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dam storage

According to information shared by the irrigation department, the collective water storage in the four dams namely Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar and Khadakwasla is 11.61 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) till April 25. Of the existing stock, a total 4.53 TMC water is reserved for the PMC till July 15. The irrigation department will have to release water twice from the existing water storage.