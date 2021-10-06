Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district launches system to track health of every rural child
pune news

Pune district launches system to track health of every rural child

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The Pune district administration on Wednesday launched a child-tracking system to track the health of every child in rural areas. (AFP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE The Pune district administration on Wednesday launched a child-tracking system to track the health of every child in rural areas.

The system will update the health department about current health, ailments, treatments, as well as malnutrition.

The system was launched by the Pune Zilla Parishad in the presence of NCP MP Supriya Sule

The system will update each child’s health record on the website of the Integrated Child Development Services, which can be accessed by health departments at the taluka and district level.

The system will identify children aged between 0-6 years as regards any serious ailments, birth defects and malnourishment.

“If serious ailments in the kids are addressed at an early age it can be treated, however, if the ailment is ignored at its early stage then it can escalate,” said ZP CEO Ayush Prasad.

Prasad added, “All ground-level officials at the village or block level would be trained to update information about the child and the present the known medical history on the system. Also, treating doctors would get a login ID and password to update information on the child’s health. Anganwadi workers will update the child’s height, weight and other vital growth signs on the system. This will help us know the status of the child immediately and also real-time data would be accessible. Auditory, dental, vision and psychological screening will also be updated.”

