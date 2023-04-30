Chandrakant Patil meets Kothrud residents to discuss issues

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday held a dialogue with citizens at Mahatma Society and heard their opinions on various civic issues. Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday held a dialogue with citizens at Mahatma Society and heard their opinions on various civic issues (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patil, representing the Kothrud assembly constituency, was made aware of water issues faced by several housing societies in the area, as well as the deteriorating traffic situation in the locality.

Following the meeting, some citizens raised the issue of public vehicles using an internal road in Mahatma society.

“Although the Mahatma Society road is for private use, many citizens use it to get to the Pune Mumbai highway. It has increased traffic in the neighbourhood,” one of the citizens said.

Reacting to their plea, Patil informed them about a parallel access road being built.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building a parallel road from Eklavya College to get access to the highway. I had provided funds for this road. When this road project is completed, vehicles that need to connect to the Mumbai-Bangalore highway will be diverted without disturbing the traffic flow through Mahatma Society,” Patil said.

He also added that there are no immediate plans for water cuts in the city.

“Though the state government and the India meteorological department (IMD) have warned the PMC about below-average rains in the upcoming monsoon, I as a guardian minister decided not to implement water cuts immediately,” Patil added.

On Sunday, Patil attended various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) events commemorating PM Narendra Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat episode in the city.