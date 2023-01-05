Pune district NCP workers flag factionalism at meeting with Sharad Pawar

During an internal meeting in Pune on Thursday, workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) complained about the factionalism within party at ground level to party president Sharad Pawar and sought his intervention. The workers said if party overcomes the factionalism, NCP will be able to win all elections.

After the meeting, one of the party members said, a request was made to NCP chief over handing over organisation affairs at Velha tehsil to Ajit Pawar instead of Supriya Sule.

“We urged Pawar saheb to look into factionalism, sans which party will be able to win all elections. We also asked him to hand over party affairs to Ajit dada instead of Supriya Sule, who is benevolent,” said Shankar Bharukh, one of the party functionaries who attended the meeting.