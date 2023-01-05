Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district NCP workers flag factionalism at meeting with Sharad Pawar

Pune district NCP workers flag factionalism at meeting with Sharad Pawar

pune news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 10:33 PM IST

During an internal meeting in Pune on Thursday, workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) complained about the factionalism within party at ground level to party president Sharad Pawar and sought his intervention

NCP workers on Thursday spoke up about factionalism at the local level in a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

During an internal meeting in Pune on Thursday, workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) complained about the factionalism within party at ground level to party president Sharad Pawar and sought his intervention. The workers said if party overcomes the factionalism, NCP will be able to win all elections.

After the meeting, one of the party members said, a request was made to NCP chief over handing over organisation affairs at Velha tehsil to Ajit Pawar instead of Supriya Sule.

“We urged Pawar saheb to look into factionalism, sans which party will be able to win all elections. We also asked him to hand over party affairs to Ajit dada instead of Supriya Sule, who is benevolent,” said Shankar Bharukh, one of the party functionaries who attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP