Mission Indradhanush to commence in Pune district

PUNE In the Pune district, children up to the age of six, as well as pregnant women, will be immunised against measles, diphtheria, and pertussis. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune district is preparing for the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, which aims to safeguard infants and pregnant women from deadly infections. The first round of immunisation under the IMI 5.0 will begin in Pune in three phases beginning next month, according to officials.

The IMI 5.0 represents a significant step forward in the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and rubella, as well as the improvement of routine inoculation.

In the Pune district, children up to the age of six, as well as pregnant women, will be immunised against measles, diphtheria, and pertussis.

According to Ayush Prasad, CEO of the Zilla Parishad, Pune, the goal is to increase vaccination coverage to more than 90% of the eligible population.

“The focus will be on areas where measles, diphtheria, and pertussis outbreaks were reported in 2022-23. There will be high-risk areas (HRAs), both migratory and non-migratory, as well as urban regions, with a special emphasis on slums and semi-urban communities. Areas with vaccine hesitancy will also be prioritised,” he stated.

The first round of inoculation will begin on August 7 and will go through August 12, with the second round taking place from September 11 to 16. According to the officials, the third round will take place from October 9 to October 14.

Prasad further informed that flexible timings of sessions at certain places will be held to ensure all beneficiaries are immunised.

“The immunisation at the doorstep of migrant populations like slum populations and construction workers will be done on their monthly holiday. Also, mobile sessions will be planned at places where a small number of beneficiaries do not warrant an independent session,” he said.

As per health officials, many children remain unvaccinated as has been seen during the Covid-19 period.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and municipal immunisation officer, stated that a meeting was conducted on Friday to plan and prepare for IMI 5.0.

“All healthcare staff will be trained for the immunisation programme in the coming days. The list of expected beneficiaries will be prepared. Based on the list the micro-planning at ward level will be done for the programme. As per the number of beneficiaries, the immunisation centres will be set up at the nearby PMC-run healthcare facilities,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON