Pune district reports 1,019 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,019 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 1,019 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. This took the progressive count to 1.118 million of which 1.085 million have recovered, 19,559 deaths and 13,515 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 579 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 345,420 and with 15 more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,650. Pune city reported 277 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 511,394 and with one more death reported the toll went up to 9,090. PCMC reported 163 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 262,180 and the death toll stood at 3,471 as five more deaths were reported.

On Tuesday, the state reported that 4,688 patients were discharged and so totally 6,272,800 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 97.03%. Also 4,196 new cases and 104 Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 %. Of 53,976,886 laboratory samples 6,464,876 have been tested positive (11.98%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 291,701 people are in home quarantine and 2,121 people in institutional quarantine, as per the state health department.

