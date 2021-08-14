Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 1,065 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; over 97K vaccinated

According to the state health department, Pune district reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:26 PM IST
PUNE ccording to the state health department, Pune district reported 1,065 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday. The progressive count currently stands at 1.103 million, out of which 1.069 million have recovered, 19,049 deaths are reported, and 14,738 are active cases or patients who are in the hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The district also saw over 97,000 vaccinations on Saturday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 584 new cases which took the progressive count to 336,310 and with three deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,372.

Pune city reported 285 new cases which took the progressive count to 507,217 and as no deaths were reported on the day the toll stood at 8,917.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 196 new cases the progressive count went up to 259,741 and the toll stood at 3,438.

The district, meanwhile, saw 97, 105 vaccinations as per the CoWIN dashboard on Saturday.

Till date, 6,869,181 vaccines have been administered including 5,096,759 first dose and 1,772, 422 are second dose.

A total of 698 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day out of which 471 were government and 227 private centres.

