Pune district reports 1,078 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,078 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths in 24 hours on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.088 million of which 1.053 million have recovered, 18,739 deaths and 16,001 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 71,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 675 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 327,673 and with 11 deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,229. Pune city reported 247 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 503,562 and reported three more deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,879 while PCMC reported 156 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 257,105 and with five more deaths reported, the toll stood at 3,358.

Pune also saw 71,779 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and totally 6,235,978 vaccines have been administered in total including 4,660,714 first dose and 1,575,264 are second dose. A total of 637 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 464 are government and 173 private.