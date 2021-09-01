Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 1,099 new Covid cases, 56 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 1,099 new Covid cases, 56 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,099 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:22 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Pune district reported 1,099 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. This took the progressive count to 1.120 million of which 1.086 million have recovered, 19,616 deaths and 14,091 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 40,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 608 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 346,028 and with 13 more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,663. Pune city reported 324 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 511,718 and 32 more deaths reported, the death toll went up to 9,122. PCMC reported 167 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 262,347 and with 11 more deaths the toll stood at 3,482.

Pune also saw 40,041 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and totally 8,200,596 vaccines have been administered including 5,979,482 first dose and 2,221,114 are second dose. A total of 351 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 103 are government and 248 private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD

Pune man duped of Rs28 lakh in online fraud

Additional local train to run on Pune-Lonavla route

Gen Nardeep Naithani relinquishes command of AFMC Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP