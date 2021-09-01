Pune district reports 1,099 new Covid cases, 56 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 1,099 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. This took the progressive count to 1.120 million of which 1.086 million have recovered, 19,616 deaths and 14,091 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 40,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 608 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 346,028 and with 13 more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,663. Pune city reported 324 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 511,718 and 32 more deaths reported, the death toll went up to 9,122. PCMC reported 167 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 262,347 and with 11 more deaths the toll stood at 3,482.

Pune also saw 40,041 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and totally 8,200,596 vaccines have been administered including 5,979,482 first dose and 2,221,114 are second dose. A total of 351 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 103 are government and 248 private.