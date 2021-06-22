Pune district reports 1,104 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 1,104 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours. The figure took the progressive count to 1.045 million of which 1.012 million have recovered, 16,525 deaths and 16,955 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 689 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 305,221 and with six more deaths the death toll stood at 5,607. Pune city reported 232 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 491,872 and reported three deaths on the day and the toll went up to 8,065 while PCMC reported 183 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 248,801. With no more death the toll stood at 2,658.

The state reported that 9,043 patients were discharged on Tuesday and totally 5,742,258 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.9%. Also, 8,470 new cases and 188 Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%. Of 39,886,554 laboratory samples, 5,987,521 have been tested positive (15.01%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 658,863 people are in home quarantine and 4,196 in institutional quarantine.