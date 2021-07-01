Pune district reports 1,160 fresh Covid positive cases, 119 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,160 fresh Covid positive cases and 119 deaths in 24 hours. Of 119 deaths, 105 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 12 deaths were reported in rural Pune. Two deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 494,647 Covid cases and 8,270 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 251,014 cases so far and 2,747 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 310,556 cases so far and 5,795 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,056,217 Covid cases. Of this, 1,022,114 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 17,017 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 17,086 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 8,634 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,828,535 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.01%.

Across Maharashtra, 9,195 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 252 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.

The state health department stated that of 41,875,216 laboratory samples, 6,070,599 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 14.5% patients till Thursday.

Currently, 617,285 people are in home quarantine and 4,339 people are in institutional quarantine.