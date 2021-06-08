Pune district reports 1,306 new Covid, 24 deaths

Pune: On Tuesday, the state health department reported 1,306 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the district in the last 24 hours. With 24 more deaths the toll in the district went up to 13,532 and progressive cases up to 1.029 million Covid cases of which 0.994 million have recovered, 20,747 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 734 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 295,468 and with 16 more deaths the death toll stood at 4,420. Pune city reported 362 new cases which took the progressive count to 487,613 and with eight more deaths the toll went up to 7,175 while PCMC reported 210 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 245,876 and with no more death the toll stood at 1,874.

The state reported that 16,577 patients have been discharged on Tuesday and totally 5,580,925 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.35%. Also, 10,891 new cases and 295 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.73%. Of 36,907,181 laboratory samples 5,852,891 have been tested positive (15.86%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 1,153,147 people are in home quarantine and 6,225 are in institutional quarantine.