pune news

Pune district reports 1,464 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

Pune: On Friday, the state health department reported 1,464 new Covid-19 cases in the district in the last 24 hours
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, the state health department reported 1,464 new Covid-19 cases in the district in the last 24 hours. With 20 more deaths, the toll in the district went up to 13,206 and progressive cases up to 1.023 million Covid cases of which 0.987 million have recovered and 22,725 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural on Friday reported 836 new cases which took the progressive counts to 292,569 and with five more deaths the death toll went to 4,315. Pune city reported 372 new cases which took the progressive count to 486,246 and with 14 more deaths the toll went up to 7,021 while PCMC reported 256 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 244,946. With one more death, the toll went stood at 1,810.

The state reported 20,852 patients discharged and 5,507,058 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until Friday. The recovery rate in the state is 94.86%. Also, 14,152 new cases and 289 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.7%. Of 36,031,395 laboratory samples 5,805,565 have been tested positive (16.11%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 1,475,476 people are in home quarantine and 7,430 in institutional quarantine.

