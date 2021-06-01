Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 1,504 new Covid cases, 24 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 1,504 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Pune: On Tuesday, the state health department reported 1,504 new Covid-19 cases in the district in the last 24 hours. With 24 more deaths the toll in the district went up to 12,630 and progressive cases up to 1.018 million Covid cases of which 0.975 million have recovered and 30,092 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, Pune rural reported 827 new cases which took the progressive counts to 289,806 and with 15 more deaths the death toll went to 4,060. Pune city reported 401 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 484,908 and with nine more deaths the toll went up to 6,784 while PCMC reported 276 new cases and the progressive count went up to 243,944. With no more deaths the toll went stood at 1,725

The state reported that 35,949 patients have been discharged on Tuesday and a total of 5,431,319 Covid patients have been discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 94.28%. Also, 14,123 new cases in the state on Tuesday and 477 Covid deaths have been reported.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.67%. Of 35,277,653 laboratory samples 5,761,015 have been tested positive (16.33%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 1,768,119 people are in home quarantine and 9,315 people are in institutional quarantine.

