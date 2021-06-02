Pune district reports 1,820 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

Pune: On Tuesday, the state health department reported 1,820 new Covid cases in the district in the last 24 hours. With 22 more deaths the toll in the district went up to 12,712 and progressive cases up to 1.020 million Covid cases of which 0.979 million have recovered and 27,990 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, Pune rural reported 973 new cases which took the progressive counts to 290,779 and with 11 more deaths the death toll went to 4,101. Pune city reported 501 new cases which took the progressive count to 485,409 and with eight more deaths the toll went up to 6,803 while PCMC reported 346 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 244,290 and with three more deaths the toll went stood at 1,747

The state reported that 29,270 patients were discharged on Wednesday and a total of 5,460,589 Covid patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 94.54%. Also, 15,169 new cases and 285 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.67%. Of 35,514,594 laboratory samples, 5,776,184 have been tested positive (16.26%) for Covid until Wednesday. Currently, 1,687,643 people are in home quarantine and 7,418 people are in institutional quarantine.