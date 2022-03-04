Pune district reports 177 new Covid cases, no deaths on Friday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 177 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,506 deaths and 1,562 are current active cases.

Pune rural reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,800 and the death toll stood at 7,142.

Pune city reported 122 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678,851 and the death toll stood at 9,427. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 20 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,916 and the toll stood at 3,587 as no more deaths were reported.

As per the CoWin dashboard, a total of 17.32 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.51 million are first doses, 7.57 million are second doses and 236,561 were precautionary doses.

A total of 511 sites saw vaccination out of which 393 were government centres and 118 were private.

