Pune district reports 2 deaths and 360 fresh Covid-19 cases

On Tuesday, Pune district reported two deaths due to the Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The city reported 360 fresh positive cases which took the final total to 3.89 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.67 lakh have recovered, 8,012 have been reported dead and 13,487 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 188 new cases taking the final total to 1,98,889 and one death took the death toll to 4,526. PCMC reported 59 new cases taking the final total to 97,251 while zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,316. Pune rural reported 113 new cases which took the final total to 92,986 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,128.

The department reported that 4,011 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.36 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.37%. Also, 1,927 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.30 lakh. In addition, 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,383. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52%. Of 1,47,06,992 laboratory samples, 20,30,274 have tested positive (13.80%) for Covid-19 until Tuesday. Currently 1,89,288 people are in home quarantine and 2,121 people are in institutional quarantine.