pune news

Pune district reports 205 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:38 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 205 fresh Covid positive cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported from Pune rural and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

PMC has so far reported 521,580 Covid cases and 9,203 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 269,083 cases so far and 3,503 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 366,347 cases and 6,924 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,157,010 Covid cases. Of this, 1,134,097 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,979 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 2,934 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 1,016 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,464,948 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64%.

Across Maharashtra, 997 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 28 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 63,630,632 laboratory samples, 6,621,420 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.41% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 110,264 people are in home quarantine and 876 people are in institutional quarantine.

