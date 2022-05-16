Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district on Monday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,830 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Monday.Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 347,684 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,671 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,454,185 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,334 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,544 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 307 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 121 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,731,588 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Across Maharashtra, 129 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and no Covid deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,572,867 laboratory samples, 7,880,969 have been tested positive till Monday. That is 9.78% of patients till Monday.

Pune district figures

COVID-19 cases: 1,454,185

Recovered Patients: 1,433,334

Deaths: 20,544

Active cases: 307

New cases: 21

New deaths:0