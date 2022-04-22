Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,550 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 17 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,260 and the death toll stood at 9,710. PCMC reported two new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,453 and the toll stood at 3627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw total registration of 17.95 million doses. Of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.89 million second doses and 336,384 precautionary doses. A total of 287 sites saw vaccination of which 206 were government centres and 81 were private.
Naik approaches High Court to have cases against him quashed
A day after scheduling the hearing of interim bail application filed by Ganesh Naik in a threat, cheating and Arms Act case on April 27, the Thane Sessions Court, on Friday, also scheduled the hearing for anticipatory bail in the rape case against Naik on the same date. Naik has not got any relief from the court in both the cases and has now approached the High Court to get the cases against him quashed.
State hands over Rs87 crore for Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial
The Maharashtra government on Friday handed over Rs87 crore for land acquisition for Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial at Sangamwadi. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over the cheque to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Vikas Deshmukh. Residents have staged many agitations over their long-pending demand to erect the memorial of Salve at Sangamwadi. Later, the state government promised to provide assistance to Pune Municipal Corporation for land acquisition.
National, private banks report more frauds than cooperatives: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that though nationalised and private banks report more frauds worth crores than cooperative banks, the latter face criticism over financial bungling. Pawar said that various steps have been taken to check bank frauds. 'Plan to keep only few nationalised banks' Ajit Pawar said that there are plans at the central level to keep a 7-8 nationalised banks and merge small entities into it.
Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks. In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai.
Dahanu hamlet gets iron bridge after using wooden logs to cross canal for 30 years
Palghar: In a major relief for the residents of Sonale and Kodepada in Dahanu taluka, an iron bridge has been built over the Surya canal so people can cross the bank without risking their lives. According to A resident of Boisar resident, Vaibhav Sankhe, in the last 3 decades, around 23 locals have fallen into the flowing canal while crossing. In the meantime, Sankhe decided to construct an iron railing bridge.
