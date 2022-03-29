Pune district reports 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20516 deaths and 237 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,407 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,878 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,253 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday saw 17.72 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.65 million are first doses, 7.79 million are second doses and 278,629 were precautionary doses. A total of 472 sites saw vaccination out of which 392 were government centres and 80 were private.

