Pune district reports 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20516 deaths and 237 are current active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,407 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,878 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,253 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday saw 17.72 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.65 million are first doses, 7.79 million are second doses and 278,629 were precautionary doses. A total of 472 sites saw vaccination out of which 392 were government centres and 80 were private.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
