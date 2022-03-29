Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

PUNE Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20516 deaths and 237 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,407 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported eight new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,878 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,253 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Tuesday saw 17.72 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.65 million are first doses, 7.79 million are second doses and 278,629 were precautionary doses. A total of 472 sites saw vaccination out of which 392 were government centres and 80 were private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out