Pune district reports 237 new Covid cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 237 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,956 deaths and 3,204 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 9,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 123 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 365,530 and the death toll went up to 6,903 as 11 more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 72 new cases which took the progressive count to 520,887 and the death toll went up to 9,201 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 42 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,735 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 9,533 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 12,137,279. Of which 7,852,653 are first doses and 4,284,626 are second doses. A total of 485 sites saw vaccination of which 342 were government centres and 143 were private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}