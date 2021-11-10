Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 241 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours
pune news

Pune district reports 241 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection
As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 02:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 241 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,973 deaths and 2,903 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 31,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 93 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 366,151 and the death toll went up to 6,919 as two more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 113 new virus cases which took the progressive count to 521,416 and the death toll remained at 9,202 and no more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 35 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 268,997 and the toll stood at 3,503 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 31,566 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 12,233,551. Of which 7,875,738 are first doses and 4,357,813 are second doses. A total of 614 sites saw vaccination of which 447 were government centres and 167 were private.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP