Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,578 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, registered a total of 17.99 million doses. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.91 million second and 349,640 precautionary doses. A total of 314 sites saw vaccination of which 229 were government centres and 85 private

