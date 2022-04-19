Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases, two deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 146 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one more Covid case which took the progressive count to 425,534 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,203 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported three new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,432 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday saw in total registration of 17.92 million doses. Of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.87 million second doses and 326,382 precautionary doses. A total of 297 sites saw vaccination of which 218 were government centres and 79 were private.

