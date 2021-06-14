Pune district reports 253 Covid deaths, 872 fresh cases

Pune: As the state continues its reconciliation process, Pune district saw 253 more deaths due to Covid-19 added to its death toll. The current death toll due to the infection rose to 15,643 in the district. Less than 1,000 new cases were reported in the district on Monday. With 872 new cases, the progressive count went up to 1.036 million cases of which 1.001 million have recovered. Currently, 19,047 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 460 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 299,818, and with 13 more deaths the death toll stood at 5,433. Pune city reported 261 new cases which took the progressive count to 489,593 and with 11 more deaths the toll went up to 7,846 while PCMC reported 151 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 247,204. With zero deaths, the toll stood at 2,185.

The state reported that 14,732 patients were discharged on Monday and totally 5,654,003 Covid patients were discharged after full recovery until Monday. The recovery rate in the state is 95.55%. Also, 8,129 new cases and 200 Covid deaths were reported in the state on Monday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.90%. Of 38,215,492 laboratory samples 5,917,121 have been tested positive (15.48%) for Covid until Monday. Currently, 949,251 people are in home quarantine and 5,997 people are in institutional quarantine.