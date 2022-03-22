Pune district reports 29 new Covid-19 cases

PUNE Pune district reported 29 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,513 deaths and 518 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,357 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,729 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,151 and the death toll stood at 3,590.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday, 17.51 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.53 million are first doses, 7.72 million are second doses and 255,547 were precautionary doses. A total of 414 sites saw vaccination out of which 322 were government centres and 92 were private.

