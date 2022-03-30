Pune district reports 33 new Covid-19 cases and one death

Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20517 deaths and 217 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,413 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,895 and the death was 9,707 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 10 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,263 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Wednesday, saw in total 17.74 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.66 million are first doses, 7.79 million are second doses and 2,81,624 were precautionary doses. A total of 447 sites saw vaccination out of which 371 were government centres and 76 were private.

