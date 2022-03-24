Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Two deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one death was reported from Pune rural on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 679,814 Covid cases and 9,431 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,197 cases so far and 3,590 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,378 total cases so far and 7,145 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,452,389 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,633 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,516 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 240 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 255 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,724,214 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. Across Maharashtra, 139 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 3 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. The state health department stated that of 79,113,785 laboratory samples, 7,872,956 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.95% of patients till Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}