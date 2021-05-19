Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 4,490 positive cases, 52 deaths in 24 hrs
pune news

Pune district reports 4,490 positive cases, 52 deaths in 24 hrs

PUNE: Pune district on Wednesday reported 4,490 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Pune district on Wednesday reported 4,490 fresh Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in 24 hours, as reported by the state health department.

The district has reported 984,876 progressive cases, of which 906,988 have recovered. The death toll stands at 10,593 and 67,295 is the active number of cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,551 new cases taking the total of 271,110. With 25 deaths on Wednesday, the death toll went up to 2,859.

Pune city reported 1,223 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the final count to 476,129. And 24 deaths were reported on Wednesday which puts the death toll at 6,128. PCMC reported 716 new cases. With 3 deaths reported on Wednesday, the toll went up to 1,548.

Pune district also saw higher vaccination beneficiaries on Wednesday with 10,681 receive the vaccine on Wednesday. Pune city saw only 935 beneficiaries, while Pune rural saw 3,877 beneficiaries, and PCMC saw the highest number of 5,869 beneficiaries get the jab.

Of the 10,681 beneficiaries, 6,641 are Covishield and 4,040 are Covaxin doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP