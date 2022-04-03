Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
pune news

Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million Covid cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 07:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,006 and the death toll stood at 9,707. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 19 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,313 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till Sunday, Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard saw 17.78 million doses administered. Out of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million are second doses and 287,337 were precautionary doses. A total of 57 sites saw vaccination out of which 15 were government centres and 42 were private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP