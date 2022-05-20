Pune district reports 42 new Covid cases in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 42 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 310 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 8 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,698 and the death toll stood at 7,204.
Pune city reported 31 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,964 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 3 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 34,7717 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Friday in total 18.34 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.75 million are first doses, 8.17 million are second doses and 4,14,496 were precautionary doses. A total of 307 sites saw vaccination out of which 226 were government centres and 81 were private centres.
-
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
-
UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi.
-
SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
-
HC rejects LU prof’s plea to quash FIR lodged against him
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in connection with his controversial statement on Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against Prof Ravi Kant at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities and disturbing social harmony.
-
Pune district admin forms special squad for vigilance on ‘weekend crowd’ at Bhatghar dam
PUNE After the tragic incident, wherein five women from a family drowned in the backwaters of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil on Thursday, the Pune district administration has taken major steps to avoid such incidents in the future and especially on the weekends. Apart from that, the district administration will also install signage boards and barricade certain areas. The Bhatghar dam is around 45 kms away from Pune city.
