Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 32 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,996 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported nine new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,726 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday, a total of 18.35 million doses were registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.17 million second doses and 417,654 precautionary doses. A total of 258 sites saw vaccination of which 181 were government centres and 77 were private.