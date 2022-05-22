Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 306 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,703 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 32 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,996 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported nine new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,726 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday, a total of 18.35 million doses were registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.17 million second doses and 417,654 precautionary doses. A total of 258 sites saw vaccination of which 181 were government centres and 77 were private.
-
Sharad Pawar reaches out to Brahmin community ahead of local body polls
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday held an open dialogue in Pune with representatives of various Brahmin organisations from the state and assured them his party leaders will not make remarks against any caste or religion. The meeting assumed significance as it took place ahead of the local body polls in Pune where the Brahmin community has a sizeable population and NCP is looking to wrest power at the municipal corporation level.
-
Mishap on Lucknow-Bahraich highway: 3 Nepalese killed, 11 hurt in mini bus-tanker collision
Three Nepal nationals, including a woman, were killed on the spot while 11 other sustained injuries in a road accident on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway near Golwaghat under Dehat Kotwali limits, here, on Saturday morning. Three Nepalese were killed on the spot. On being informed, SHO, Dehat Kotwali, Satendra Bahadur Singh, along with a police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
-
Self-reliant gram sabhas: Need to stop husbands acting on behalf of women village heads: expert
Renowned Panchayati Raj expert from West Bengal, Dilip Da on Saturday said that the intervention of husbands of women village heads in the Panchayat works must stop to achieve the goal of making gram sabhas self-reliant. He was speaking in a discussion regarding the strengthening of the gram sabha in Banvasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra on Saturday. The training of the members was organised in collaboration with Mission Samridhi and Banavasi Seva Ashram.
-
Political parties in Pune take call on course of agitations, set code of conduct
With civic polls inching closer, political agitations in the city have taken an aggressive turn. Political representatives in the city, along with police officials framed a code of conduct on Saturday, to maintain Pune's political culture. Political experts pointed out that it is rare for political parties come together and frame such rules for agitations against each other and respect the demonstration in a democratic way.
-
Aligarh police warn against offensive social media comments
Agra The Aligarh police have warned people against posting provocative and communally sensitive posts on social media and have booked three for such comments. “Careless approach on the part of an individual while posting irresponsible comments on social media might land him or her behind the bars. The Aligarh police are keeping close vigil on those indulging in such activities and they would be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of Indian Penal Code,”' saidSSP Kalanidhi Naithanii.
