Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 510 fresh Covid cases and three deaths on Thursday
pune news

Pune district reports 510 fresh Covid cases and three deaths on Thursday

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,149,743 Covid cases. Of this, 1,121,569 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,878 deaths and presently, there are 8,296 active cases in Pune district.
As per the authorities, Pune district reported 510 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Thursday. Three Covid deaths were reported in Pune district. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:46 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

As per the authorities, Pune district reported 510 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Thursday. Three Covid deaths were reported in Pune district. One death was reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two from Pune rural in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 519,323 Covid cases and 9,182 deaths as of Thursday. PCMC has reported 267,705 cases so far, and a total of 3,499 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 362,715 total cases so far and 6,848 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,149,743 Covid cases. Of this, 1,121,569 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,878 deaths and presently, there are 8,296 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 2,343 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,413,418. The recovery rate in the state is 97.38%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,384 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 35 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

RELATED STORIES

Currently 226,249 people are in home quarantine and 1,070 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Grievance committees to ensure disbursement of ex-gratia payment to Covid victims’ kin

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra: IMD

Good to satisfactory air quality till October 17: Safar forecast

Petrol crosses 110/litre mark, diesel at 99.36/litre and CNG hiked by 2.6/kg in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP